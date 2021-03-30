Polkamarkets (POLK) Price Down 32.1% This Week

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 30th. Polkamarkets has a market capitalization of $27.73 million and approximately $2.20 million worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkamarkets coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.06 or 0.00003492 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Polkamarkets has traded down 32.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.63 or 0.00058663 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00006958 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $153.94 or 0.00260741 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $552.10 or 0.00935142 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.16 or 0.00049386 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.73 or 0.00077456 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00031795 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Polkamarkets Coin Profile

Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,450,000 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

Polkamarkets Coin Trading

