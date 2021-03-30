PolySwarm One Day Trading Volume Hits $55,841.00 (NCT)

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. PolySwarm has a market cap of $19.34 million and $55,841.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolySwarm coin can currently be purchased for $0.0125 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, PolySwarm has traded 82.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PolySwarm alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00022585 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00046610 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 9,118.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004715 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $375.68 or 0.00638578 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00067829 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 31.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00026919 BTC.

PolySwarm Coin Profile

PolySwarm (NCT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 coins. The official website for PolySwarm is polyswarm.io . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PolySwarm is medium.com/polyswarm

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Buying and Selling PolySwarm

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolySwarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolySwarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PolySwarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolySwarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.