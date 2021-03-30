Poolz Finance Price Up 31.6% Over Last 7 Days (POOLZ)

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. Poolz Finance has a market cap of $15.59 million and $10.78 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded up 31.6% against the US dollar. One Poolz Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $24.08 or 0.00040649 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Poolz Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00057728 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00007081 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.60 or 0.00215666 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $527.31 or 0.00891264 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00050444 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.23 or 0.00076445 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00029645 BTC.

Poolz Finance Coin Profile

Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 647,472 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

Buying and Selling Poolz Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Poolz Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Poolz Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Poolz Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Poolz Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.