Populous (PPT) Price Reaches $2.93 on Major Exchanges

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One Populous token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.93 or 0.00004966 BTC on major exchanges. Populous has a market capitalization of $156.11 million and approximately $7.51 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Populous has traded down 6.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00021828 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00047778 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 9,962.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005411 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.37 or 0.00632533 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00067814 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 54.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Populous Profile

Populous (PPT) is a token. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. The official website for Populous is populous.world . Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Populous

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

