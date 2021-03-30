Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Short Interest Down 29.7% in March

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,400 shares, a drop of 29.7% from the February 28th total of 91,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,367,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Porsche Automobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Porsche Automobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of POAHY opened at $10.48 on Tuesday. Porsche Automobil has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $11.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.75 and its 200-day moving average is $7.02.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

