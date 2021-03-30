Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.38.

POSH has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on Poshmark from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Poshmark in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Poshmark from $83.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Poshmark from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Poshmark from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

POSH stock opened at $38.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.20. Poshmark has a 12-month low of $38.02 and a 12-month high of $104.98.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The clothing resale marketplace reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $69.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.15 million. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Poshmark Company Profile

Poshmark, Inc owns and operates a social marketplace to buy and sell lifestyle products in the United States and Canada. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, and beauty products, as well as accessories. As of September 30, 2020, it had 31.7 million active users, 6.2 million active buyers, and 4.5 million active sellers.

