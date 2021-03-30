Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) CFO Sells $52,438.20 in Stock

Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) CFO Steven Cirulis sold 9,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total value of $52,438.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 263,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,289.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Steven Cirulis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 9th, Steven Cirulis sold 9,076 shares of Potbelly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $50,825.60.

Potbelly stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.92. The stock had a trading volume of 95,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,145. Potbelly Co. has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $6.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $165.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.68.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.17). Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 71.11% and a negative net margin of 15.81%. Research analysts anticipate that Potbelly Co. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Potbelly by 9.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 275,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 22,889 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Potbelly during the fourth quarter worth about $614,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Potbelly during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Potbelly during the fourth quarter worth about $2,608,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Potbelly during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Potbelly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Potbelly Company Profile

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 40 franchisees operated shops in the United States.

