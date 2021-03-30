Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.56

Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.56 and traded as high as $6.19. Potbelly shares last traded at $5.95, with a volume of 145,496 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Potbelly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Get Potbelly alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.67. The stock has a market cap of $166.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.17). Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 71.11% and a negative net margin of 15.81%. On average, analysts anticipate that Potbelly Co. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steven Cirulis sold 9,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $50,825.60. Insiders sold a total of 13,836 shares of company stock valued at $78,108 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Potbelly during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Potbelly during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Potbelly during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $614,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Potbelly by 41.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 271,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 79,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Potbelly by 9.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 275,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 22,889 shares during the last quarter. 45.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB)

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 40 franchisees operated shops in the United States.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Potbelly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potbelly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.