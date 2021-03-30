PotCoin (POT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $11,040.00

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 30th. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $6.32 million and approximately $11,040.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0280 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58,863.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,826.75 or 0.03103384 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.90 or 0.00329412 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $525.37 or 0.00892521 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $251.39 or 0.00427080 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $212.58 or 0.00361147 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003534 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $152.10 or 0.00258398 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00022225 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

POT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 225,972,187 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.