Power Ledger Price Hits $0.64 (POWR)

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded 30.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. During the last week, Power Ledger has traded 41.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Power Ledger coin can currently be purchased for $0.64 or 0.00001083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Power Ledger has a market cap of $278.57 million and $270.86 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00022085 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00047496 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 9,927.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005462 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $374.70 or 0.00636488 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00068031 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 42.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Power Ledger Profile

Power Ledger is a coin. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 coins and its circulating supply is 437,097,654 coins. The official message board for Power Ledger is medium.com/power-ledger . The official website for Power Ledger is powerledger.io . Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. “

Buying and Selling Power Ledger

