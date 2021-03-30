Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,800 shares, a decrease of 37.6% from the February 28th total of 92,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

In other news, Director Virgil E. Wenger acquired 3,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.50 per share, with a total value of $89,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,550. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan Hollander acquired 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.50 per share, for a total transaction of $37,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Power REIT alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in Power REIT by 459.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 111,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 91,875 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Power REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,233,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Power REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $964,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Power REIT by 173.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PW traded down $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.50. 24,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,269. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.52. The company has a quick ratio of 10.24, a current ratio of 10.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Power REIT has a 52-week low of $9.26 and a 52-week high of $51.95.

About Power REIT

Power REIT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation. Power REIT is actively seeking to expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture.

See Also: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Power REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.