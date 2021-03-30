Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 4,799 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 148,999 shares.The stock last traded at $30.26 and had previously closed at $30.89.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRAX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Praxis Precision Medicines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.33.

Get Praxis Precision Medicines alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.17.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.49). Equities analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

See Also: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.