Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.40

Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.40 and traded as low as $2.23. Precipio shares last traded at $2.23, with a volume of 163,179 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Precipio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Precipio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Precipio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Precipio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Precipio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. 3.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precipio, Inc, a cancer diagnostics company, provides diagnostic products and services in the United States oncology market. Its product consists of clinical diagnostic services. The company's clinical diagnostic services focus on the diagnosis of different hematopoietic or blood-related cancers to oncologists.

