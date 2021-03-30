Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $29.88

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$29.88 and traded as low as C$25.75. Precision Drilling shares last traded at C$26.52, with a volume of 123,073 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised Precision Drilling from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Precision Drilling has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.16.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.23, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$29.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.86. The company has a market cap of C$352.82 million and a PE ratio of -3.03.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C($2.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($2.90) by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$201.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$199.43 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling Co. will post -6.0499999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Precision Drilling (TSE:PD)

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

