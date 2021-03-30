Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) Shares Gap Down to $39.31

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.31, but opened at $37.57. Prelude Therapeutics shares last traded at $38.33, with a volume of 435 shares traded.

PRLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Prelude Therapeutics from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prelude Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.25.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.40.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRLD. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $188,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRLD)

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

