Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,076 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.18% of Premier Financial worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFC. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Premier Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 84,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Premier Financial by 2.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Premier Financial by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Premier Financial by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

In other Premier Financial news, EVP Tina Nutter bought 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.61 per share, for a total transaction of $50,545.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,545.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PFC opened at $32.41 on Tuesday. Premier Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $35.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.59 and a 200-day moving average of $25.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $73.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.67 million. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 15.58%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.94%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.50 price objective (down from $26.50) on shares of Premier Financial in a report on Monday, December 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Premier Financial from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Premier Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.63.

Premier Financial Profile

Premier Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Premier Bank and First Insurance Group that provides community banking and financial services. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts; mortgages, home equity loans, and auto and vehicle loans; debit cards; trustee services; and various insurance products, such as auto/vehicle, health, homeowners, and life insurance, as well as property, liability, business vehicle, cybersecurity, risk management, and employee group plans.

Featured Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.