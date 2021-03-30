Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.33.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Premier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Premier from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

In related news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $175,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Premier by 88.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after buying an additional 48,777 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Premier by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 925,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,474,000 after purchasing an additional 65,165 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Premier by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 570,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,008,000 after purchasing an additional 237,395 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Premier by 1.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 112,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Premier by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 97,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 25,994 shares in the last quarter. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Premier stock opened at $34.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.07. Premier has a one year low of $28.64 and a one year high of $37.79.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $422.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.92 million. Premier had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 65.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Premier will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Premier’s payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

