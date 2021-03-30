Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 2,948,983 Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,374,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,948,983 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 12.65% of Constellium worth $243,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSTM. Sirios Capital Management L P increased its stake in Constellium by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 10,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Constellium during the 4th quarter worth $274,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellium in the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Constellium in the 4th quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Constellium in the 4th quarter valued at $413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSTM. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Northland Securities upgraded Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday.

Shares of CSTM opened at $14.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -75.16 and a beta of 2.58. Constellium SE has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $17.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.32.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 23.21% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Constellium SE will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Constellium

Constellium SE engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

