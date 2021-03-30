Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 584,532 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 976.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 644,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 584,532 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.51% of Roku worth $213,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ROKU has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Roku from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Roku from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Roku from $260.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Roku from $200.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.37.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $300.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.29. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.38 and a 52-week high of $486.72. The company has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a PE ratio of -358.08 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $391.64 and its 200 day moving average is $312.45.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The company had revenue of $649.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Steve Louden sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.23, for a total value of $23,661,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,661,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.73, for a total value of $131,803.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,803.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 795,515 shares of company stock worth $307,562,427 in the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

