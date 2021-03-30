Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Cuts Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 742,606 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 198,289 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.45% of Northrop Grumman worth $226,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $1,731,000. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Unison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $1,556,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $323.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.75. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $282.88 and a 12 month high of $357.12.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.35%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOC. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.08.

In related news, VP Janis G. Pamiljans sold 801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.80, for a total transaction of $236,935.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,687,442.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total transaction of $301,619.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,922,530.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,286 shares of company stock worth $4,294,598 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

