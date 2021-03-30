Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Stock Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 272.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,755,720 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,284,537 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.50% of PTC worth $210,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of PTC by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

In related news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total value of $32,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,387.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.12, for a total transaction of $159,431.52. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,902 shares of company stock worth $4,556,365. Insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

PTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised PTC from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PTC from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Loop Capital raised their target price on PTC from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays raised their target price on PTC from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut PTC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PTC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.44.

Shares of PTC opened at $131.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.72. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.96 and a 52 week high of $147.67. The stock has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.31. PTC had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $429.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

Recommended Story: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.