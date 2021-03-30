Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $193.40 Million Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,704,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343,548 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.18% of Raytheon Technologies worth $193,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.9% in the third quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 49,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after buying an additional 5,640 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 98,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 26,377 shares during the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 16,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 14,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 68,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares during the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.22.

RTX stock opened at $77.68 on Tuesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $48.05 and a 1-year high of $80.06. The firm has a market cap of $118.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.24 and its 200-day moving average is $68.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

