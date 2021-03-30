Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $193.95 Million Stock Holdings in Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) by 69.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,996,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,637,618 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 11.88% of Scholar Rock worth $193,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SRRK. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Scholar Rock by 200.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Scholar Rock by 177.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Scholar Rock during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Scholar Rock during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Scholar Rock during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Gregory John Carven sold 36,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $2,184,743.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,022,186.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Gilman sold 3,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total value of $207,469.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,671.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,079 shares of company stock valued at $2,509,581. Insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SRRK opened at $48.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.98 and a beta of 0.35. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $70.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.89.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $15.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 million. Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 80.16% and a negative net margin of 365.84%. Scholar Rock’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SRRK shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Scholar Rock from $54.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $47.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Scholar Rock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, a novel inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1.

