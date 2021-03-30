Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $213.13 Million Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,651,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,173 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.44% of Emerson Electric worth $213,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 30.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 170,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,186,000 after buying an additional 39,494 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 24.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 47.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 199,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,027,000 after buying an additional 64,254 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at about $4,067,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.8% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 134,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,849,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Gordon Haskett upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.62.

EMR stock opened at $91.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.54. The company has a market cap of $54.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $43.55 and a twelve month high of $93.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

