Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $229.81 Million Position in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,898,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 163,232 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 2.17% of CNA Financial worth $229,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in CNA Financial by 545.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 791,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,733,000 after purchasing an additional 668,728 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in CNA Financial by 61.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,140,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,032,000 after purchasing an additional 434,534 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in CNA Financial by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,035,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,354,000 after purchasing an additional 192,798 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in CNA Financial in the fourth quarter worth $4,467,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CNA Financial by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,124,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,827,000 after purchasing an additional 62,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CNA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of CNA opened at $45.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.39 and a 200-day moving average of $37.38. CNA Financial Co. has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $47.69. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts expect that CNA Financial Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. CNA Financial’s payout ratio is presently 42.34%.

In related news, EVP Douglas Worman sold 9,298 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total transaction of $423,895.82. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

