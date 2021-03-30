Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $234.46 Million Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,260,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 38,252 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 3.09% of Ralph Lauren worth $234,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 488 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 817.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 578 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

RL has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $72.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $82.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ralph Lauren has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.78.

RL opened at $117.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.85. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1-year low of $59.82 and a 1-year high of $129.74. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.39, a PEG ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 29,023 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $3,337,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,021 shares in the company, valued at $24,152,415. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 9,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,171,560.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,855 shares of company stock worth $13,900,467. Corporate insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

