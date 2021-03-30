Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $236.44 Million Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,023,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 54,926 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.59% of Public Storage worth $236,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 261,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,435,000 after buying an additional 5,761 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Public Storage by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 72,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Public Storage by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth $358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

PSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $245.00 to $262.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.38.

Public Storage stock opened at $247.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $43.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $172.11 and a 1-year high of $250.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.27). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 26.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.42%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.