Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $248 Million Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,889,446 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,306,846 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.61% of Barrick Gold worth $247,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 100.0% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 241.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,414 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOLD. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $42.50 to $43.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Barrick Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from $34.00 to $31.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Barrick Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.91.

NYSE:GOLD opened at $20.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.49. The company has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $31.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.85.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

