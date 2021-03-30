Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $253.04 Million Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,763,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 548,216 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.38% of Duke Energy worth $253,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,728,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $799,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404,795 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 25.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,957,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $439,053,000 after buying an additional 992,573 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,894,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $356,623,000 after buying an additional 37,247 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,420,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,888,000 after buying an additional 15,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,377,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,238,000 after buying an additional 88,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.20.

NYSE DUK opened at $97.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.90. The stock has a market cap of $75.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.58 and a fifty-two week high of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 76.28%.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

