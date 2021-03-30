Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 530.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,628,156 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,211,616 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.18% of JD.com worth $231,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in JD.com by 38.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 233,649 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,134,000 after buying an additional 64,964 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC raised its position in JD.com by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 99,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its position in JD.com by 8.2% in the third quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 4,052,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $314,476,000 after purchasing an additional 307,305 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in JD.com by 67.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,613,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $435,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

JD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. HSBC lifted their target price on JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on JD.com from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on JD.com from $117.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on JD.com in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.30.

JD opened at $81.76 on Tuesday. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.26 and a 12 month high of $108.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.47.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.30. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $224.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. JD.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

