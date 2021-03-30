Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,379,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299,404 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 3.80% of Penumbra worth $241,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Penumbra by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Penumbra in the third quarter worth about $108,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Penumbra by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Penumbra in the third quarter worth about $207,000. 88.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PEN stock opened at $254.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -941.37 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $275.03 and its 200 day moving average is $233.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.23 and a 52-week high of $314.22.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.69 million. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. Penumbra’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Arani Bose sold 10,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.81, for a total transaction of $2,558,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 544,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,403,659.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total transaction of $872,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,578 shares in the company, valued at $275,439.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,115 shares of company stock worth $6,045,197. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PEN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $204.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $255.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $309.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.29.

Penumbra Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

