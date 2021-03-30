Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 6,283 Shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,690,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,283 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 9.90% of Xencor worth $248,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DCF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Xencor by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 199,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,715,000 after acquiring an additional 11,250 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Xencor in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Xencor by 169.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Xencor by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 96,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after buying an additional 30,037 shares during the last quarter.

In other Xencor news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $127,908.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John J. Kuch sold 805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $36,297.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,566,940.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,164 shares of company stock valued at $920,837 over the last 90 days. 3.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Xencor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Xencor from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Xencor from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.80.

Shares of XNCR opened at $41.94 on Tuesday. Xencor, Inc. has a one year low of $26.80 and a one year high of $58.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -29.96 and a beta of 0.80.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.30. Xencor had a negative net margin of 113.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.56%. Analysts anticipate that Xencor, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United states and internationally. The company's product candidates include Obexelimab, an immune inhibitor that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of IgG4-related disease and systemic lupus erythematosus, as well as in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis; Plamotamab, a tumor-targeted antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; XmAb717, XmAb841, and XmAb104, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected advanced solid tumors; and Vibecotamab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other CD123-expressing hematologic malignancies.

