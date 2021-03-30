Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,218,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,753,910 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 4.96% of Alcoa worth $212,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AA. FMR LLC boosted its position in Alcoa by 136.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,528,000 after buying an additional 605,094 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alcoa by 0.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Alcoa by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 307,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after buying an additional 5,715 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Alcoa by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 421,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Alcoa by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,776,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,175,000 after buying an additional 127,249 shares during the last quarter.

Get Alcoa alerts:

In related news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 2,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $87,091.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,192.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of AA stock opened at $32.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.19. Alcoa Co. has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $33.99.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. B. Riley upped their price objective on Alcoa from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.90.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.