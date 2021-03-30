Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,391,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,153 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.02% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $248,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter worth approximately $353,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 178.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 3,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

ARE stock opened at $169.15 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.41. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.42 and a 12 month high of $179.79. The company has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $2.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.64%.

In other news, Director James P. Cain sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.01, for a total transaction of $67,204.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,053.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total transaction of $1,664,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,163 shares in the company, valued at $33,475,534.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,400 shares of company stock worth $3,407,004 over the last three months. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.89.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

