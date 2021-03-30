Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Stock Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,188,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 214,585 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 2.26% of Repligen worth $227,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Repligen by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Repligen by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 411,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Repligen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,904,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Repligen by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Repligen by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RGEN opened at $184.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.51, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $92.00 and a 52 week high of $228.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $204.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.12. The company has a quick ratio of 12.13, a current ratio of 13.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $108.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.89 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on RGEN shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.80.

In other Repligen news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.44, for a total value of $1,523,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,192,346.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 21,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total value of $4,165,161.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,210,464.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,979 shares of company stock worth $9,740,703. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

