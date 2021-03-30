Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,986 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.19% of BlackRock worth $209,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American Research & Management Co. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 2,650.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 55 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $757.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $115.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $401.90 and a one year high of $788.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $717.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $678.83.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $709.08.

In other news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total value of $1,306,133.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total transaction of $2,046,716.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,418 shares of company stock valued at $29,492,515. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

