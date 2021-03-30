Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Position in The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,262,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,891 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 15.12% of The Pennant Group worth $247,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PNTG. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $964,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,306,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 23,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PNTG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

The Pennant Group stock opened at $44.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.30. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $69.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 171.47 and a beta of 2.83.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $107.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Pennant Group news, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.07, for a total value of $2,362,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,511,327.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 22,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total transaction of $1,213,544.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,805,484.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,448 shares of company stock worth $3,581,890 over the last quarter. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, counseling, and palliative services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

