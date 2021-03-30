Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,577,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 466,465 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 4.05% of MSA Safety worth $235,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in MSA Safety during the 4th quarter valued at $568,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 265,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,713,000 after buying an additional 24,264 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in MSA Safety during the 4th quarter valued at $655,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,407,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its holdings in MSA Safety by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 14,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSA shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on MSA Safety from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Sidoti started coverage on MSA Safety in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

In related news, Director Sandra Phillips Rogers sold 1,000 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.29, for a total value of $164,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at $568,279.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 1,500 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.58, for a total value of $255,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,753,432.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,211 shares of company stock worth $3,012,755. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSA opened at $147.89 on Tuesday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1 year low of $88.18 and a 1 year high of $172.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.50.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $388.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.60 million. As a group, research analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 35.83%.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

