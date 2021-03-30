Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 119,306 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,396,257 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 119,306 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.05% of Vulcan Materials worth $207,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter worth $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 157.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 378 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMC opened at $170.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $88.60 and a 12 month high of $175.02.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 31.49%.

VMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.57.

In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $36,661.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,230.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

