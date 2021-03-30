Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 1,579,562 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 50.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,536,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,579,562 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.70% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $240,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALXN. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,465,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,697,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $421,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,833 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,804,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,729 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,529,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,339,000. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of ALXN opened at $155.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.54 and a twelve month high of $162.60. The company has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.39 and a 200 day moving average of $138.31.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Truist cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alexion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.83.
About Alexion Pharmaceuticals
Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).
See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.