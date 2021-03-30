Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 1,579,562 Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 50.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,536,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,579,562 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.70% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $240,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALXN. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,465,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,697,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $421,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,833 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,804,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,729 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,529,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,339,000. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ALXN opened at $155.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.54 and a twelve month high of $162.60. The company has a market capitalization of $34.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.39 and a 200 day moving average of $138.31.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.40. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Truist cut shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alexion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.83.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.