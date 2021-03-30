Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 2,117,545 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,818,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,117,545 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.34% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $236,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,621,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $324,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001,415 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Alerus Financial NA bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $551,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 150,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,387,000 after purchasing an additional 25,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIG opened at $65.96 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.98. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.26 and a 1 year high of $69.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.78%.

In related news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 128,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $6,298,215.00. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HIG. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.23.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

