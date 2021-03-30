Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 2,288,837 Shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its stake in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,960,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,288,837 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 8.42% of The St. Joe worth $210,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The St. Joe by 300.5% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The St. Joe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Fruth Investment Management bought a new position in shares of The St. Joe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The St. Joe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The St. Joe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JOE opened at $42.40 on Tuesday. The St. Joe Company has a 12 month low of $15.78 and a 12 month high of $57.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.65 and a 200-day moving average of $37.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.10 and a beta of 1.23.

The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter. The St. Joe had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 24.55%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This is an increase from The St. Joe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%.

In other The St. Joe news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 45,900 shares of The St. Joe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $2,296,377.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Fairholme Funds Inc sold 463,900 shares of The St. Joe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total value of $23,482,618.00. Insiders sold a total of 733,200 shares of company stock valued at $36,957,191 over the last 90 days. 44.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The St. Joe

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

