Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 3,246,516 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,789,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,246,516 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 3.40% of Targa Resources worth $205,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRGP. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 13.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,561,000 after purchasing an additional 140,814 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 4.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,774 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 4.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 137.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 163,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 94,489 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the third quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

TRGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Targa Resources from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.84.

Targa Resources stock opened at $31.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.08 and its 200 day moving average is $24.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 2.99. Targa Resources Corp. has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $35.27.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 20.83%. Equities analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -49.38%.

In other Targa Resources news, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 171,878 shares in the company, valued at $6,015,730. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 5,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 184,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,528,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

