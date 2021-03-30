Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 410,264 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,487,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410,264 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 3.86% of Post worth $251,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Post during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Post during the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Post by 13.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Post during the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Post during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Post alerts:

In related news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $140,440.30. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on POST. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Post from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Post from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.70.

POST opened at $107.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of -3,574.81 and a beta of 0.71. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.63 and a 12-month high of $109.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. Post had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

Read More: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.