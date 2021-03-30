Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,389,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,612 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 2.56% of Snap-on worth $237,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SNA. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,042,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,361,000 after buying an additional 376,444 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Snap-on by 998.3% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 178,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,512,000 after purchasing an additional 162,052 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,111,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at $17,735,000. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in Snap-on by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,078,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,523,000 after purchasing an additional 72,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

SNA stock opened at $227.90 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $208.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.03. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $94.00 and a 12 month high of $233.88. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.78 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 17.17%. Snap-on’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.13%.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.15, for a total transaction of $4,224,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,385,124.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard K. Strege sold 1,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.46, for a total transaction of $420,359.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,033 shares of company stock worth $9,397,547. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

