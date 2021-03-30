Primas (PST) Price Hits $0.0385 on Top Exchanges

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. Primas has a total market cap of $2.03 million and $9.81 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Primas has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Primas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0385 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Primas Profile

PST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Primas is primas.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

Primas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primas using one of the exchanges listed above.

