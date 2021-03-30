Primecoin Reaches Market Cap of $3.46 Million (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 30th. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0971 or 0.00000164 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Primecoin has traded up 6.2% against the dollar. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $3.46 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 57.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000020 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded up 524.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Primecoin

Primecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 35,663,038 coins. The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling Primecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

