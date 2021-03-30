Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 572,135 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,751 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.29% of Progress Software worth $25,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PRGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRGS. Wedbush lifted their price target on Progress Software from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progress Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $43.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.34. Progress Software Co. has a 12 month low of $30.01 and a 12 month high of $49.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $131.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.39 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 33.98% and a net margin of 13.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.12%.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.