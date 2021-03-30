Prometeus (PROM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $71.24 Million

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 30th. Prometeus has a market cap of $71.24 million and approximately $7.49 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Prometeus has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Prometeus coin can now be bought for approximately $11.64 or 0.00019782 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00022121 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00047282 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 8,321.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005016 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.66 or 0.00633295 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00068077 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000899 BTC.

About Prometeus

Prometeus (PROM) is a coin. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,120,000 coins. Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io . Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Prometeus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

