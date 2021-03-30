ProMetic Life Sciences (TSE:PLI) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.60

Shares of ProMetic Life Sciences Inc. (TSE:PLI) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$13.60 and traded as high as C$13.72. ProMetic Life Sciences shares last traded at C$13.60, with a volume of 921 shares.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$13.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$317.06 million and a PE ratio of -0.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.47.

About ProMetic Life Sciences (TSE:PLI)

Prometic Life Sciences Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company with two drug discovery platforms that focuses on unmet medical needs in the field of fibrosis and orphan diseases. Its product pipeline includes PBI-4050, an orally active lead drug candidate for fibrosis; plasminogen, a biopharmaceutical for the treatment of congenital plasminogen deficiency; and intravenous immunoglobulin, a preparation of antibodies purified from plasma donations from healthy individuals.

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for ProMetic Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProMetic Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.